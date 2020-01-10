Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Dog After Pursuit

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog that was caught on camera Sunday in La Mirada.

Shane Dubyak, 23, of Lakewood, was located driving in Artesia on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Norwalk sheriff’s station detectives were able to find him with “tips from the public and creative investigative work,” a news release read.

When deputies attempted to stop him, he fled and a pursuit ensued through Cerritos, authorities said.

The suspect abandoned the vehicle and tried to run from deputies, but he was quickly taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies said they also recovered the suspect’s firearm.

Over the weekend, security footage captured when a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up near a gutter and a man took a small terrier in a doggy bag out of the backseat. The video shows the man shot the dog twice before a woman sped away in the vehicle.

PETA announced a few days later that it was offering a reward up to $5,000 to help catch the person responsible.

Dubyak was booked on suspicion of cruelty to animals, evading arrest and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held in lieu of $75,000.