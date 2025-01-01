Westlake

Suspect in DTLA Target shooting barricaded inside Westlake district residence

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stand-off started around 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Ingraham Street.

Los Angeles police said Tuesday they have been in an hours-long standoff with the man suspected of shooting a security guard and a store employee outside a Target in Downtown Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stand-off started around 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Ingraham Street in the Westlake District. The suspect is inside the residence.

Earlier today, LAPD said they were searching for the gunman after an armed security guard and store employee who were trying to stop a shoplifter were shot near a Target in a downtown Los Angeles shopping mall.

Officers were called to the 700 block of S. Figueroa Street for a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Two people were found with gunshot wounds at the FIGat7th shopping mall, where police said the security guard and Target employee tried to stop a shoplifter.

The man seen on store security camera video walked out of the store with unpaid merchandise in a suitcase and was confronted by the guard and employee, police said. The man armed with a handgun opened fire, sending shoppers running for cover.

One of the victims, a 33-year-old armed security officer employed by the mall, returned fire, police said. It was not immediately clear whether the gunman was struck.

The other victim was a 45-year-old Target loss-prevention employee, LAPD Capt. Raul Jovel said.

The armed guard was treated and released from a hospital. The Target employee remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

