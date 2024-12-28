Santa Monica

Suspected driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Santa Monica

The victim was a Vietnam War veteran and Santa Monica resident.

By Missael Soto

A man was arrested suspected of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Santa Monica, police announced Friday.

The crash happened on Dec. 22 at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue, according to Santa Monica police. The victim was crossing Wilshire southbound when she was struck by a white vehicle, witnesses told police.

The victim, described as a Vietnam War veteran and Santa Monica resident, died at the scene.

Investigators were able to find the alleged hit-and-run driver with the help of surveillance video of the crash.

Rod Sharif, 30, was identified as the suspected driver. Police served a search warrant at Sharif's place of residence Friday and were able to place him under custody.

Officers recovered multiple items of evidence and also found a white Toyota Rav4 with significant front-end damage, according to Santa Monica police.

Sharif was arrested and faces charges of murder and felony hit and run. 

