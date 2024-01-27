Suspected DUI driver crashes into school playground in Downey

A driver was arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into an elementary school playground in Downey on Friday.

Dramatic video showed the speeding SUV slamming into a white car that was parked off the side of the street outside the school.

Just inches away, a woman and a child were standing by the parked car.

The car went through the fence of Gallatin Elementary School and onto the playground.

“I was back in the family room and then I just heard this super loud noise. And I thought ‘oh somebody obviously crashed,’ because people zoom past here like crazy,” neighbor Gaby Enciso said.

The driver was taken away in an ambulance. The child who was standing near the car that was struck did not suffer any injuries. The woman had some bruises but did not need to go to the hospital.