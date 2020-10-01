crime

Suspect's Body Found Near Freeways in Elysian Park

By Staff and wire reports

The body of a male suspect in a shots-fired investigation in Elysian Park was found near the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called by park rangers as backup for an investigation into a report of shots being fired about 1 p.m., according to police.

The suspect's body was found in the area of the 110 and the Golden State (5) Freeway, Officer Luis Garcia said.

It was unclear if a weapon was recovered, and no information about the deceased's identity was immediately available.

