Departures Level Reopens to Traffic After ‘Suspicious Item' Investigation at LAX

Passengers were evacuated from the area.

By Maggie More

Travelers should expect delays at LAX Friday morning due to a suspicious item investigation that closed the departures level to traffic.

A suspicious item at Terminal 2 of LAX International Airport closed the upper/departures level of the terminal, LAX announced on Twitter Friday morning.

A spokesperson said the ticketing area of the terminal was evacuated until the LAPD bomb squad could look at the suspicious item.

That item was 'cleared,' but delays are likely.

Passengers and others in the airport were gathered outside the terminal at the time of the incident.

Dan Rehmann
Passengers gathered outside LAX on July 2, 2021 after the upper/departures level of Terminal 2 was temporarily closed due to a potentially suspicious item.

Airport police were responding to the situation, the Twitter announcement said.

Arriving passengers were told to use the lower/arrivals area of the terminal, and "allow extra time" in their plans.

