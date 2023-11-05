The driver and passenger of an SUV were arrested early Sunday morning after plowing into a crowd of people outside a Santa Clarita restaurant, injuring six.

Santa Clarita Sheriff's deputies responded to a hit-and-run incident at 1:53 a.m. at the 2400 block of Town Center Drive, just outside the Valencia Town Center.

The Santa Clarita Sheriff told NBCLA that the women lost control of the vehicle when they were trying to switch seats as they were driving.

The six people injured received minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate this incident.