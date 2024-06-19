SWAT searches overnight for murder parolee in South LA neighborhood

Authorities searched for a murder parolee in an overnight SWAT operation in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were searching for the armed suspect on parole near Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles. The search began at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and continued into early Wednesday.

Officers responded to the neighborhood after a report of a man with a gun. When officers found the man, he ran off through residents' yards, police said. Officers set up a perimeter around a junkyard and other properties.

The man was initially thought to be holed up in a shed, but no arrests were reported early Wednesday morning. A rifle was recovered from the car the wanted parolee was driving, police said.

Details about the murder case and the man's identity were not immediately available.

Several residents waited hours until they could return to homes in the area due to the investigation.

