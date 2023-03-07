Pacoima

Swift-Water Rescue Team Responds to Person in Water in Pacoima Flood Control Channel

LAFD fire-rescue team members were staged alongside and on an overpass above the concrete channel in the San Fernando Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A swift-water rescue team responded to a report of a person in the flood control channel Tuesday in Pacoima.

Several 911 callers reported the teenager in the wash, who was clinging to a concrete divider in the channel near Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The channel contains about 18 inches of storm water runoff, according to firefighters.

Rescuers are staged in the 10700 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

