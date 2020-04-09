Take Part in the First-Ever Rosebud Parade

What to Know The Tournament of Roses Rosebud Parade

The virtual event will take place on Facebook Live! on May 28

Enter by May 11 at 5 p.m. (your float should be created with items from your home or yard)

The flowers around our region?

Oh good golly, but they're in full, petal-opening, look-at-me, aren't-I-swell splendor right now, as they often are as April matures.

It's a sight that's so spectacular, and sweet-smelling, that a person can pause and wonder what the Rose Parade doesn't happen in the springtime and not on New Year's Day.

But the good people behind one of Southern California's most enduring events are about to "rose" to the occasion in this particular regard, giving stay-at-homers the chance to show off their stuff in a springtime spin-off of the Rose Parade.

For the Tournament of Roses announced on April 9 that the Rosebud Parade, the first-ever virtual offshoot of the Rose Parade, is going to take place in May 2020.

And, hip and hooray, you're invited to enter.

How does the Rosebud Parade work?

Nope, you won't need to spend several months welding a metal frame atop a massive flatbed, all to decorate with mounds of natural materials, as Rose Parade competitors famously do each year.

But you will need to put your imagination to work, and create a float at home.

Your float can be small, though no smaller than a foot in length and one foot tall. The maximum size? Interesting: None is given, but again, this should be a built-at-home entry.

"Imagine, gather materials, and build your float" by 5 p.m. on May 11, the deadline to enter, and perhaps see your cool creation featured on May 28, when the Tournament of Roses unveils the chosen entries from the Rosebud Parade on Facebook Live! on May 28.

Here's your chance, parade mavens, to finally develop your own memorable theme, and choose whatever seeds, pods, or other straight-from-nature decorations you like, and can find at your place (keeping in mind that we are continuing to observe #SaferatHome).

In fact, that's one of the guidelines: "(U)sing items from your home or yard" is a must, and one of the rules of the Rosebud. "Happiness Is Homemade" is, in fact, the inspirational tagline of the adorable event.

There are other guidelines to know, and helpful contact information, too, if you have questions as you pursue fashioning a fanciful float.

And keep the hope close: The 2021 Rose Parade presented by Honda is still in the works, and is only 266 days away. The theme? "Dream. Believe. Achieve."