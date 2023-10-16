The tax deadline for most Californians has been extended again.

Residents had until Monday to take action under the original extension, but that deadline has now been postponed to Nov. 16 for all but three counties, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

The original spring tax filing deadline was postponed to October due to the state's historic winter storms, which caused damage across widespread parts of California. The latest postponement was issued due to several FEMA disaster declarations involving storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides over the past few months, the IRS said.

"The IRS normally provides relief, including postponing various tax filing and payment deadlines, for any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)," the IRS said in a statement. "As long as their address of record is in a disaster-area locality, individual and business taxpayers automatically get the extra time, without having to ask for it."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That list is available here.

Here's what to know about the new deadline.

When is the tax deadline in California?

Most California taxpayers now have until Nov. 16 to file and pay taxes.

What tax returns are eligible for the Nov. 16 deadline?

Eligible returns and payments qualifying for the new deadline include the following.

2022 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

For eligible taxpayers, 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15.

Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S corporation returns normally due on March 15.

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 18.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on May 1, July 31 and Oct. 31.

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15.

Other returns, payments and time-sensitive tax-related actions also qualify.

Which counties are eligible for the Nov. 16 relief?

Fifty-five California counties are part of the extension. All of Southern California is considered part of the disaster area, so residents and businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and other SoCal counties are all eligible.

The three counties excluded from the deadline extension are Lassen, Modoc and Shasta.

Do taxpayers need to do anything?

The IRS automatically provides relief to taxpayers with an IRS address in the disaster area. Resident in communities in the disaster area do not need to supply documentation.

"The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Therefore, taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief," the IRS said in its latest guidance.