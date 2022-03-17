Teacher in Sherman Oaks Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation

Police on Thursday were seeking any possible additional victims of a teacher at a Sherman Oaks school who was arrested on suspicion of child molestation.

Samantha Arizabal, who has been employed at Ivy Bound Academy in Sherman Oaks since 2020, was arrested March 15 on suspicion of child molestation, police said.

She was arrested after police received a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she was employed at the school.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Arizabal to contact Juvenile Division Detectives at (818) 374-5415. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu. Tipsters may also download the "P3 Tips" mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.