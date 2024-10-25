Buena Park

Teen boy and pet bird trapped in tree, rescued in Buena Park

In an effort to save his family pet, a teen boy gets stuck in a tree in Buena Park.

By Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen boy and his family's pet bird were rescued from a 30 foot tree in Buena Park, Wednesday night. 

Tweedy, a Cockatiel, was a birthday gift given to Safiya Hashimi six months ago, according to the family. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The bird, often seen around the neighborhood perched on Hashim, flew off when it got startled, she said. 

“I dropped something and he just flew off my shoulder,” Hashimi said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In an effort to save the beloved family pet, Hashimi’s brother climbed the tree located across from Buena Park Community Center. 

But, the boy also got trapped in the tree. 

“He got stuck so we decided to call the fire department to see if they could help us,” Hashimi said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

West Hollywood 1 hour ago

Man linked to Barney's Beanery valet attack in West Hollywood pleads not guilty

Los Angeles Dodgers 2 hours ago

Lifelong Dodger fan looks back at 1981 World Series

Firefighters with the OCFA first rescued Hashimi’s brother and later Tweedy. 

“I hear the “squawk!.” And the bird came down with the guy,” said Craig Nida, a neighbor. “I was amazed, I’ve never seen anything like that before!

Hashimi’s brother and Tweedy are expected to do fine, according to the family. 

This article tagged under:

Buena Park
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us