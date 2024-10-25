Teen boy and pet bird trapped in tree, rescued in Buena Park

A teen boy and his family's pet bird were rescued from a 30 foot tree in Buena Park, Wednesday night.

Tweedy, a Cockatiel, was a birthday gift given to Safiya Hashimi six months ago, according to the family.

The bird, often seen around the neighborhood perched on Hashim, flew off when it got startled, she said.

“I dropped something and he just flew off my shoulder,” Hashimi said.

In an effort to save the beloved family pet, Hashimi’s brother climbed the tree located across from Buena Park Community Center.

But, the boy also got trapped in the tree.

“He got stuck so we decided to call the fire department to see if they could help us,” Hashimi said.

Firefighters with the OCFA first rescued Hashimi’s brother and later Tweedy.

“I hear the “squawk!.” And the bird came down with the guy,” said Craig Nida, a neighbor. “I was amazed, I’ve never seen anything like that before!

Hashimi’s brother and Tweedy are expected to do fine, according to the family.