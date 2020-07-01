Northern California

Teen Drowns After Rescuing Boy in Calaveras County Lake

Witnesses reported the 17-year-old then became tired, suffered a leg cramp and went under water.

By Associated Press

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

The Calaveras County sheriff’s dive team has recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who saved a younger boy from drowning in Lake Camanche and then disappeared under water last weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a 12-year-old boy went into the water Sunday afternoon and began having trouble because he did not know how to swim and the lake bottom is uneven.

The 17-year-old went in and was able to grab the younger boy and hand him off to another swimmer.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beverly Hills 6 mins ago

Beverly Hills Doctor and Companion Charged in Alleged $52 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme, Held on $52 Million Bail

COVID-19 1 hour ago

‘No Mask, No Service' Should Be Policy for Businesses in LA, Mayor Says

Witnesses reported the 17-year-old then became tired, suffered a leg cramp and went under water.

The dive team subsequently found him in 14 feet of water about 30 feet from shore.

The Sheriff’s Office statement Tuesday did not identify either youth.

This article tagged under:

Northern California
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us