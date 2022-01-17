Pasadena

Three Teens Killed in Pasadena Rollover Crash

Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were killed in a crash in Pasadena.

By City News Service

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a crash Sunday Jan. 16, 2022 in Pasadena.
Three teens were killed Sunday night in a rollover crash in Pasadena.

The crash was reported about 8:25 p.m. Sunday on Michillinda Avenue south of Foothill Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP had initially reported that the vehicle had fallen onto the street from the nearby Foothill (210) Freeway, based on a report from a witness, but the witness was mistaken, CHP Officer Peter Nicholson told City News Service.

According to the CHP, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda south on Michillinda Avenue, accompanied by two male passengers, ages 16 and 17, when the crash occurred.

"For unknown reasons at this time, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the raised concrete curb edge,'' the CHP reported. "He continued westbound and collided with the chain-link fence."

The vehicle then stuck an embankment and rolled.

The driver and the 16-year-old boy died at the scene, according to the CHP. Their city of residence was not known. The other 17-year-old boy, who was from Monterey Park, died at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call the CHP

