A family of seven escaped a house fire that began early Thursday after a car flew off a freeway and into their home in Temecula.

Family members were sleeping inside the home around 2:30 a.m. when a car crashed off the 15 Freeway and into the house on Fifth Street in the Riverside County community.

"We heard the noise. We all jumped up," said resident William Rindone. "First thing, you look outside you see smoke and dirt flying up and smelled the gas. We knew we had to get out fast."

Rindone said the house was engulfed within minutes.

No serious injuries were reported, but a cat died in the fire, Rindone said. The house, three vehicles and a baseball memorabilia collection worth an estimated $1 million were destroyed, he said.

Rindone amassed the collection of cards, signed baseballs and other items over 40 years.

"Everything from Babe Ruth to present day players," Rindone said of items in the collection.

The crash marks the fourth time a car has crashed off the freeway and onto their property, Rindone said. Neighbors have worked for years to have a wall built along the freeway, he added.

The driver of the car was not injured and remained at the scene. Details about what caused the crash were not immediately available.