Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes Set to Reopen June 12

Terranea Resort announced Friday it will reopen for overnight guests June 12, promising enhanced standards of service to ensure safety at the posh cliff-side hotel, spa and golf course property.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected and impacted by this global crisis,'' Terranea Resort President Terri Haack said. "The health and well-being of our guests, associates and community is paramount, and we are committed to providing the highest standards of care and safety as we welcome back our valued guests and associates to Terranea."

He added the June 12 reopening date "has special significance for us as it coincides with our 11-year anniversary."

According to Haack, Terranea has implemented the American Hotel & Lodging Association's Safe Stay industry-wide initiative, developed in conjunction with public health experts, to advance best practices for protecting against the coronavirus.

The resort is also Clean + Safe Certified by the California Hotel & Lodging Association, whose standards incorporate recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and county health departments.

The resort's pools will be open with monitored social distancing. Guests will also be able to kayak, hike, stand-up paddleboard or learn falconry while following distancing protocols.

The Links golf course is open for advance tee times. Coastal trails and access to the beach are partially open and subject to government guidelines.

Retail and food businesses within the resort offer limited access for guests and the resort will gradually open more facilities as health officials update guidance.