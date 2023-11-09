Victorville

‘Terrorist threat' report leads to police shooting at a Victorville gym

Deputies responded to a report of terrorist threats at a gym on the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive at 11:20 a.m.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

police-tape-shutterstock_562804332

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning at a gym in Victorville where two people were hospitalized.  

Deputies responded to a report of terrorist threats at the business located on the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive at 11:20 a.m.

According to the sheriff, an adult male suspect had exited the business when officers arrived and a "lethal force encountered took place."

A deputy and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Victorville
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us