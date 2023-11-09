‘Terrorist threat' report leads to police shooting at a Victorville gym

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday morning at a gym in Victorville where two people were hospitalized.

Deputies responded to a report of terrorist threats at the business located on the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive at 11:20 a.m.

According to the sheriff, an adult male suspect had exited the business when officers arrived and a "lethal force encountered took place."

A deputy and the suspect were taken to a nearby hospital.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Further information was not immediately available.