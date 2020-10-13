Early Morning Fire Damages a Textile Business in Downtown Los Angeles

A major emergency fire fueled by stacks of fabric in a textile business spread to an adjacent building Tuesday morning in downtown Los Angeles.

More than 120 firefighters were sent to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading. Crews responded to the 800 block of South Crocker Street about 4:45 a.m. and found a fire outside the building that appeared to spread into the

structure, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews made their way into the building and found fire burning inside, fueled by stacks of rolled fabric, and the incident commander requested additional resources, she said.

Firefighters appeared to have gained the upper hand on the flames within about 40 minutes, but the flames spread to an adjacent building. Each building is single story, and about 25-feet-by-75 feet, said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

The buildings house a number of businesses, including textile companies and flower marts. One business was RB Textiles, Inc., a fabric wholesaler.

"Due to the heavy amount of fire load inside of these multiple occupancies, with rolls of fabric and flower stores, we've been forced into a defensive operation, meaning that we pulled our firefighters from the inside out, to ensure their safety,'' Scott told reporters at the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported. The fire could smolder for some time in the large rolls of fabric, fire officials said.

Arson investigators were sent to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.