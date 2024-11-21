finance

Turkey among several Thanksgiving items that cost less this year: Report

Processed fixings like cubed stuffing, cranberries and dinner rolls are slated to cost more in 2024.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Karla Rendon

Americans ready to celebrate Thanksgiving will notice their grocery bills for the holiday feast will take a dip this year.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a Thanksgiving feast for 10 is estimated to cost $58.08 – down 5% from the previous year. Despite that welcomed figure, it’s still 19% higher compared to five years ago, according to the organization.

According to the federation’s report, seven Thanksgiving items have dropped in price since 2023, including pumpkin pie mix, frozen peas and sweet potatoes. And in welcomed news to shoppers, turkey also reportedly dropped by about 6% in price this year.

Other items, however, will cost more. Processed fixings like cubed stuffing, cranberries and dinner rolls are slated to cost more in 2024.

According to Trae Bodges, a smart shopping expert, Americans are going to be more frugal this Thanksgiving. She recommends making dishes from scratch to ease your budget or to consider using your grocery store’s in-house brand as opposed to name brands.

“Many store brands are made in the same factories as name brands,” Bodges said.

Although shoppers in Southern California will likely want to get their groceries as soon as possible to avoid crowds, they may score better deals next week.

To read the American Farm Bureau Federation’s report, click here.

