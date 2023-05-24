The Aquarium of the Pacific Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

The Aquarium of the Pacific is celebrating a big birthday, 25 years!

The aquarium is celebrating a milestone birthday with events to highlight its impact on the community. New exhibits, fun activities, a podcast and a Blue Whale Gala are all part of the festivities.

Its official birthday is on June 20 but the celebrations will begin on May 26 until the end of December, according to their site.

The aquarium first opened its door in 1998 and has been able to welcome millions of visitors from across the world. With an array of animals and creatures the aquarium is a place for everyone to learn and explore something new.

The Aquarium of the Pacific is Southern California's largest aquarium and was created with the mission of conserving nature, while also fostering a sense of wonder and respect for the Pacific Ocean and its ecosystems.

According to the aquarium's site, it opened its first major expansion since it first opened in 2019 which was their new Pacific Visions wing. It is a two-story structure that includes state-of-the-art galleries, an immersive theater, live animal exhibits and so much more. It sits on six acres of land on the Rainbow Harbor in Long Beach and spans out over 360,000 square feet.