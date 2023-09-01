The City of Los Angeles and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez invite you to El Grito: The Annual Mexican Independence Day Celebration

September 15 will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in the city of Los Angeles, with the annual celebration of El Grito, a commemoration of Mexican Independence. This highly anticipated event will be hosted by this year’s Madrina, Los Angeles native, and Council District 7 Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

The event, which will be open to the public and free of charge, will take place on the historic steps of Los Angeles City Hall located at 200 North Spring Street, Los Angeles and at Gloria Molina Grand Park from 5 pm to 11 pm. El Grito will feature live performances by Banda Machos, Las Colibrí, Las Cafeteras and Banda Las Angelinas. This annual tradition calls for Los Angeles leaders to join the Consul General of Mexico to recreate the historic Grito de Dolores and ring the bell, commemorating Miguel Hidalgo's 1810 call to arms that began the Mexican War of Independence. Mexico.

Telemundo 52 and NBC4 join the celebration as media partners. Belen de Leon, meteorologist for NBC4 “Today in LA,” and Michelle Trujillo, meteorologist for Noticiero Telemundo 52, will participate as presenters in the special celebration.

In addition to the civic ceremony and free concert, attendees will enjoy a variety of family-friendly festivities, including a special vendor selection by Goddess Mercado, a variety of food trucks, a silent music party, access to resources and much more.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more information on El Grito, visit MonicaRodriguez.org