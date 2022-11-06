The New Year is Right Around the Corner, Here are Some Ways to Usher in 2023

With the new year right around the corner, the countdown to 2023 begins as the holiday season is quickly approaching.

A great way to spend time with family and friends this time of year is ice skating at your local rink.

A staple of the early 2000s winter season, ice skating is becoming harder and harder to find as the years pass.

Luckily, LA Live hosts "LA Kings Holiday Ice" yearly, which is a family friendly ice-skating rink perfect for chilly weather fun.

While the dates are yet to be announced, the rink is typically open from late November to early January and can be checked here.

Winter Fest Orange County is another SoCal favorite open from November 25, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

With a wide array of activities, you can enjoy a snowboarding simulator, a 150-foot-long ice tubing slide, and everything in between.

More information on Winter Fest Orange County can be found here.

To wrap up the year, you can enjoy Los Angeles' beloved New Year's Eve celebration at Grand Park.

With a bright fireworks display, barbequing and games the festivities are endless. Ringing in the new year is never dull moment at Grand Park alongside worldwide visitors.

More information on the celebration can be found here.