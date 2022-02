A third alarm fire in a pallet yard broke out on Saturday in Riverside, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The fire began at around 8:12 p.m. on the 2400 block of Rubidoux Boulevard.

Multiple power poles were involved, the department said.

Five chief officers, four truck companies, 22 engines, one dozer and two breathing supports were on scene, the fire department said in a tweet.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Pallet Yard Fire in Rubidoux (3rd Alarm) RPT @ 8:12 PM - 2400 Blk Rubidoux Bl. Firefighters are on scene of a fire in a pallet yard as well as multiple power poles involved #RubidouxIC @SCE @RSO @OntarioFireDept @CoronaFireDept @rivcafire @SBCOUNTYFIRE asstg. pic.twitter.com/uP0fjExetL — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 28, 2022