Thousand Oaks school's closure announcement rattles community

More than 100 students, parents, alumni and faculty attended a meeting Thursday after an all-girls middle and high school in Thousand Oaks announced it is closing at the end of the school year.

La Reina Middle and High School, a top-ranked Catholic school with a 100% college acceptance rate, announced it will close in June due to finances. The school cited inflation, the need for tuition assistance and diminished reserves as reasons for its impending closure.

“For several years, our school leadership and community have worked to address challenging financial headwinds largely caused by significant under-enrollment …” La Reina said in a statement.

“When I heard the news, my knees gave out,” said Stephanie McCarthy,” a parent and alumna.

“After this, I will lose my job,” said Ruby Strickland, a faculty member and alumna.

Founded in 1964, the school is part of the Sisters of Notre Dame National Ministries Corporation. A spokesperson for the corporation said it worked with consultants for years before making the decision to shut down La Reina.

At the meeting Thursday, several parents offered to each make donations of $5,000 to keep the institution open.

“I'll do anything,” said McCarthy. “If they need me to come mop the floors, I'll clean the toilets.”

The school’s president told families that students will get special treatment from other private schools and will not have to adhere to application deadlines.