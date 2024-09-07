Pasadena

Thousands without power in 100-degree weather in Pasadena, Los Angeles

At least 8,000 people experienced power outages Friday afternoon.

By Helen Jeong

High lift bucket with a electrical worker performing maintenance on electrical grid.

As many parts of Southern California were 10 to 20 degrees hotter Friday, power outages were reported in several Pasadena and Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Pasadena Water and Power reported at least 80 outages Friday afternoon with more than 8,800 customers without power all across the city.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

While those who lose power are expected to have it restored within an hour, the city of Pasadena said it implemented rolling electrical blackouts “due to equipment failure caused by high heat.”

In Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley neighborhoods experienced power outages on and off throughout the day, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 700 Sylmar residents were not able to use their fans or air conditioning as the mercury reached over 110 degrees.

SoCalEdison also reported dozens of power outages, affecting over 3,600 people in Los Angeles County Friday afternoon.

See if your neighborhood is affected by power outages:

Woodland Hills 3 hours ago

There's hot. Then there's ‘Woodland Hills' hot

I-Team 4 hours ago

How extreme heat can affect cars in Southern California

This article tagged under:

PasadenaEXTREME HEAT
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us