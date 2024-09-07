As many parts of Southern California were 10 to 20 degrees hotter Friday, power outages were reported in several Pasadena and Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Pasadena Water and Power reported at least 80 outages Friday afternoon with more than 8,800 customers without power all across the city.

While those who lose power are expected to have it restored within an hour, the city of Pasadena said it implemented rolling electrical blackouts “due to equipment failure caused by high heat.”

In Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley neighborhoods experienced power outages on and off throughout the day, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 700 Sylmar residents were not able to use their fans or air conditioning as the mercury reached over 110 degrees.

SoCalEdison also reported dozens of power outages, affecting over 3,600 people in Los Angeles County Friday afternoon.

See if your neighborhood is affected by power outages: