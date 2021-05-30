Three Arrested, Later Released For Refusing To Leave Tinhorn Flats in Burbank

Three men arrested at a protest outside a popular restaurant in Burbank were booked at an area police station and then released with citations, authorities said Sunday.

The three men had made their way inside the fenced perimeter at the Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill, 2623 W. Magnolia Blvd., and were arrested by officers Saturday afternoon when they refused multiple requests to disperse, according to a watch commander at the Burbank Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

They were a part of a crowd of more than 50 people gathered to protest a judge's decision to not a lift a preliminary injunction that was imposed on the bar Friday, which kept the saloon and grill closed after ownership repeatedly defied health mandates at the height of the pandemic.

The three men were booked at the Burbank Police Department at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and released with citations, the watch commander said.