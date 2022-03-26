Canoga Park

Three Injured in Two Incidents Where Cars Fell Into Wash in Canoga Park, Mission Hills

Three people were injured in two separate incidents where two vehicles fell into a wash in Canoga Park and Mission Hills Saturday night. 

The car crash in Mission Hills happened a little more than an hour after a vehicle went over a bridge and into a wash in Canoga Park, injuring one person.

The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. at 21400 W. Bassett St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. 

The driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was unclear what caused the crash and not immediately clear if drugs and/or alcohol were factors. 

In the second car, two people were injured tonight when a vehicle went into a wash in Mission Hills. 

The crash was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a channel at 14800 W. San Fernando Mission Blvd., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free one patient from the wreckage and planned to use a litter basket to bring both patients to the surface for transport to a hospital, Stewart said. Both were considered in serious condition or worse, she said.

