Three Men Tie Up, Rob Family of Five in Whittier Home Invasion

Four family members were tied up in a home invasion armed robbery in unincorporated east Whittier Thursday, while a fifth managed to break free and tell her Uber driver to call 911.

At around 9:34 p.m., Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 4400 block of Indian Bend Drive. The victims were described as a set of grandparents in their 70s or 80s, their children in their 30s or 40s, and their 17-year-old granddaughter, Sheriff's officials said.

Three suspects, described as black men wearing ski masks, gloves and dark hoodies, followed a victim into the home while she was taking out the trash. At least one of the robbers was armed with a semi-automatic hand gun, the Sheriff's department said.

Once inside the home, the robbers zip-tied the four family members' hands behind their backs. They demanded the victims open up their safe, according to the Sheriff's department.

As the fifth family member was being dropped of to the home by her Uber, the robbers pulled her into the home. She was able to break free and yelled to her driver to call 911.

Hearing this, the suspects fled the scene. They managed to take $500 in cash from a victim's wallet.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. A neighbor's surveillance camera may have captured the getaway car leaving the scene, but no description was immediately available.