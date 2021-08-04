Three People Killed in Fiery Burbank Crash Possibly Involving Street Race Are Identified

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank that apparently involved street racing, and criminal charges may be filed in connection with the crash, police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on North Glenoaks Boulevard at Andover Drive, said Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department.

When police officers and paramedics arrived, they found two males and a female who had been ejected from a silver Volkswagen. All three were unconscious and not breathing and were pronounced dead at the scene, Brimway said.

A fourth occupant of the Volkswagen sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center for medical treatment.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office later identified the victims as 21-year-old Pasadena resident Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, 20-year-old Burbank resident and son of comedian Tony Baker, Jaiden Kishon Johnson and 19-year-old Calabasas resident Natalee Asal Moghaddam.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was not immediately known which of the occupants was driving the car.

"Officers located a second vehicle involved, a gray Kia, which was only occupied by a driver," Brimway said. "The driver of the Kia sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local trauma center for medical treatment."

A black Mercedes, occupied by a driver and passenger, was also involved in the crash, Brimway said. Neither person was injured. They were interviewed by police and released.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Kia and MercedesBenz were traveling northbound on Glenoaks Boulevard at a high rate of speed for several blocks and appeared to be racing," Brimway said. "The Volkswagen was attempting to negotiate a left turn from southbound Glenoaks Boulevard to eastbound Andover Drive, when the traffic collision occurred."

One car was "partially broken in half," police said.

"I've been doing this for 20 years, and I haven't seen anything like this before," Brimway said.

Several parked vehicles also were damaged.

"We recently put out a public service announcement about speeding and street racing and how it is illegal and dangerous," Brimway said.

"We also do targeted enforcement with our traffic bureau, as well as our patrol officers, on a regular basis."

"This collision remains under investigation by Burbank Police Department traffic detectives," Brimway said. "Upon completion of this investigation, detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for criminal filing consideration."

Anaida Chalikian was walking her dog when she heard the noise.

"It sounded like a boom out of nowhere," she said. "How a car splits in half is unimaginable. So sad. You almost want to cry inside for these people."

Michael Weston described what he heard as like a race car on a racetrack spinning out of control.

He calls Glenoaks Boulevard a tragic race corridor.

"It's extremely dangerous and this is a prime example of what street racing can do," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information was asked to contact the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau at 818-238-3100.