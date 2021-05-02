Three Wounded At Sports Bar Shooting in Sherman Oaks

Three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during a shooting involving two gunmen Sunday at a sports bar in Sherman Oaks, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. inside or outside The Woodman sports bar at 13615 Ventura Blvd., according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys station.

One person was later detained and eventually released in connection with the shooting, he said.

One person was shot in the leg and another person was shot in the foot, police said. The third shooting victim was taken to an area hospital by a friend.

“We're still in the preliminary stages (of the investigation),” the watch commander said.