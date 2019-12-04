Tickets On-Sale for ‘Enchanted’ at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Nov. 17-Jan. 5, 2020

The chance to enjoy our frostier nights and wear our favorite hoodies is here. You can clutch a cup of cocoa and enjoy the lights at the beloved Descanso Gardens holidaytime treat.

The post-sundown experience, glimmers at the La Cañada Flintridge destination from Nov. 17 through Jan. 5, 2020.

Tickets are on sale to "Enchanted: Forest of Light". No, you don't have wear a scarf or have a cup of cocoa nearby to purchase a ticket from your computer. But you are absolutely free to do both, if you so choose.

What can you expect at "Enchanted"?

Large-scale light installations that glow, flicker, and add color to the natural beauty of the famous, oak-packed spread. It's a peaceful and art-sweet scene, one that involves strolling about a mile, taking snapshots, and engaging in quiet contemplation.

On special evenings there is 'Enchanted With Entertainment" featuring performances and DJs sure to warm up the chilly night. Also the opportunity to dine at Maple if you so choose.

And, yes, savoring chillier temperatures, if that's your thing.