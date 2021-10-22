TikToker Helps Direct Traffic Jam at Dodger Stadium

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear yellow vests and a Dodger hat.

A parking lot filled with bumper to bumper traffic after a Dodger’s game and a yellow vest in his friend's car gave John Rizkallah the idea to help out fellow Dodger fans get home safely.

The 23-year-old from Corona, who happens to be a director and writer in LA, said he was just killing time with some friends following Wednesday’s game when he thought he could do something to help.

“Me and my friends went and we had no plan about doing all of that afterwards, we didn’t even plan to make a video” Rizkallah said.

Rizkallah said he and his friends waited around because they knew just how bad traffic is around Los Angeles.

He looked in the back of his friend’s car and saw a vest, then “the lightbulb flashed."

For about 20 minutes, Rizkallah and his friends walked around the Dodger Stadium parking lot, waving down drivers and helping people exit the lot as safely as possible.

“People were listening, I answered so many questions,” he added. “I was just like ‘I don’t know why there’s traffic’ but helping them out which lane to go to.”

Rizkallah says he believes the vest belonged to his friend for work, "I think it just miraculously appeared, it was in the back of my friend’s car.” he said. “I saw it and was like ‘no way.’”

Rizkallah said it was boredom that sparked the idea.

Although there were some stadium staff directing vehicles in other parts of the parking lot, Rizkallah said he noticed there weren’t any near the exits, where drivers were stuck trying to get out.

As they drove by, Rizkallah said he did see some other stadium employees, who interestingly enough had the same color vest that he had put on.

The staff members had light sticks, “so I was like alright that’s what I was missing," he said.

Rizkallah said none of the staff noticed him the whole time he was helping people.

“Everyone was very nice, they were like ‘thank you,’” Rizkallah said. “I helped, I feel like I helped.”

Aside from directing traffic, Rizkallah said he also got a lot of questions from people asking what was happening and even helped some pedestrians cross at some point.

“It's all positive which I’m very thankful for. I got a lot of laughs and smiles and people with thumbs up,” Rizkallah said.

He said some people even offered to pay him to get them out of there, which he denied.

“They were very nice. You could tell everyone was having a good time, even though we had a Dodgers loss.” Rizkallah said. “I stopped a lot of collisions,” he added.

The video shows vehicles struggling to get past each other, some zooming by ignoring Rizkallah’s directions and one car even doing donuts in a small open space.

“Not in my parking lot!” Rizkallah yells in the video as he runs across the parking lot.

Rizkallah said people weren't upset but would simply ignore him or just shake their heads.

"Let me vibe," he says in the video.

He said he would joke with drivers about why he was there saying “I would tell them I gambled on the Dodgers and lost so I have to work to make the money back,” he said.

“A lot of people were really kind and talking to our whole group,” he said.

Though he did get mixed reactions from people once they realized he wasn’t actually a stadium employee, Rizkallah says the experience overall was very positive.