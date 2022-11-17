Someone Slashed More than 60 Tires in a Senior Apartment Parking Lot

Dozens of seniors living at an apartment in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood were left without transportation Wednesday when a vandal slashed more than 60 tires on vehicles in the complex's parking lot.

Frederick Guest was among the Heritage Park Apartment residents who was in disbelief after seeing his car.

"I walked out to may car, and I had four flats," he said. "I couldn't believe it."

A woman was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, Rancho Cucamonga police said.