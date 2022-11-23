What to Know About the Interactive ‘Titanic: The Exhibition' Now Open in LA

'Titanic: The Exhibition' docked in Los Angeles Nov. 17 and is offering visitors the chance to embark on a fully immersive and interactive tour of a recreation of the "unsinkable" ship.

Once inside, you can take a stroll around the deck under the starry night sky, see the grand staircase and even explore the billionaire's suite.

The experience provides you with a boarding pass, as you take on the persona of a real passenger and experience the ship through their eyes. At the end of the experience, you even get to find out the destiny of your passenger.

Along the way, you will see recovered White Star Line artifacts from the real Titanic and learn about the sinking from a first-person perspective.

This experience is a must-do for fans of James Cameron's 1997 film as props and costumes from the movie are on full display. How can you pass up that iconic grand staircase scene?

Want to know more about the discovery of the ship? The exhibit shared that visitors can, "Get a glimpse of how it felt to discover the remains of the Titanic (and) walk above the sea floor complete with sand and broken artifacts and see what discovery teams saw during dives to Titanic’s wreck site."

Visitors also can take immerse themselves in a virtual reality experience that shows never before seen perspectives of the ship's sinking.

Tickets can be purchased on the onsite, but it is recommended to purchase tickets here to ensure availability.

Here's What You Need to Know About 'Titanic: The Exhibition'