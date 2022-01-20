After a father and son were left bloodied and unconscious in Toluca Lake in an apparent random attack, a mother was not giving up on finding the attackers, and some celebrities were even sharing the story on social media to find them.

Back in August, while Jay McLean was out getting a drink with his two sons at "Mrs. Robinson’s Pub," formerly known as "Timmy Nolan’s" in Toluca Lake, he was attacked and left unconscious.

While one of the sons stepped outside to call an Uber, he was attacked by three men, whose images were captured on surveillance camera footage. The father quickly stepped in to protect his son when he was hit by one of the attackers, and left unconscious on the floor.

McLean’s ex-wife, Cheryl McLean, has not stopped in her search to identify and locate the suspects that attacked her family.

“We looked at footage. They never talk to them, never crossed paths with them,” she said.

The family says the attack was completely unprovoked and would just like justice for what happened.

Jay and his oldest son were both knocked unconscious when they were found by the youngest son. Jay, who has worked for Disney Theme Parks for 40 years, suffered a bruised face, multiple broken bones, and anxiety from the attack.

“It’s still my job to protect them so yeah, I worry, a lot,” he said.

According to the LAPD, it is still an open investigation and no arrests have been made relating to the attack.

Cheryl frequently hangs up fliers with pictures of the suspects in the area trying to get any information. The incident and fliers have gained social traction being reposted by celebrities, including "This is Us" star Chrissy Metz and "Real Housewives" Kandi Burruss.

My friend’s family were brutally attacked at Toluca Lake in California. If you recognize these guys please call the Los Angeles police department. pic.twitter.com/bBV2KLvhOP — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) January 14, 2022

Individuals with any information are encouraged to contact the North Hollywood Detectives Detective Avina.