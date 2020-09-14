Tow Truck Driver Struck and Killed on 210 Freeway in La Verne

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in La Verne and the driver of the vehicle suspected of hitting the person was being questioned by authorities.

Witnesses reported a white BMW was being driven erratically near Fruit Street about 8:45 p.m. and nearly crashed into vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Moments later, officers found a person down on the right side of the eastbound freeway and began to receive calls that a semi was slowing the suspect vehicle down, the CHP said.

Video from the scene showed investigators examining the vehicle, which was stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway with the semi a short distance in front of it.

A female driver was arrested, NBCLA photographer Alex Vasquez reported from the scene, also identifying the victim as a tow truck driver.

Update- Female suspect has been arrested pic.twitter.com/g32uILP0mH — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) September 15, 2020

The Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes of the eastbound Foothill Freeway near Fruit Street were closed until further notice, but the carpool lane remained open.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.