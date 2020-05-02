Watts

Traffic Crash In Watts Leaves Three Dead

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Identities were pending Saturday morning on three people killed in a three-vehicle crash in Watts.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Friday near Compton Boulevard and Imperial Highway, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Imperial Highway rear-ended a second vehicle going westbound, then crashed into a third vehicle going eastbound, Madison said.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified only as a 25-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 25-year-old man and the driver of the third vehicle, a 35-year-old man, all sustained major injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, Madison said.

Their names will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the coroner's office.

No other injuries were reported.

