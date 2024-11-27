Stepped-up traffic enforcement patrols planned for Thanksgiving weekend

California Highway Patrol officers will conduct its annual Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period beginning tonight in the Southland and around the state to promote traffic safety during the holiday weekend.

“As millions of motorists gear up for travel, the CHP is gearing up, too,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement.

Beginning at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday and extending through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the agency will deploy all available officers to be on patrol.

“Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness, and our mission is to ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely,'' Duryee's statement said. “We encourage everyone to prepare their vehicles for travel, leave early to account for heavy traffic, buckle up, and never drive impaired. The well-being and safety of others starts with making good decisions behind the wheel.”

Last year's Thanksgiving MEP resulted in 1,047 arrests statewide by CHP officers for driving under the influence. Also, there were 27 fatal crashes in CHP jurisdiction.

Local law enforcement organizations will also be conducting various enforcement operations.

“During Thanksgiving travel, let's make safety a priority by buckling up every time we're in the car,” Torrance police Sgt. David Koenig said in a statement. “Wearing your seatbelt is a simple way to protect yourself and those you care about.”

Funding for increased local law enforcement efforts is provided via grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.