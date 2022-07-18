Traffic Shut Down on Sixth Street Bridge Following a Car Crash

Both directions on the Sixth Street bridge have been shut down Monday night following what appears to be the first car crash since the bridge’s reopening.

Newschopper4 was over the scene where two vehicles could be seen, surrounded by LAPD patrol cars.

A crowd of people walking along the Sixth Street bridge gathered around to look at the scene of the crash.

It was not immediately clear if the crash was a result of a street takeover, like the one that prompted the closure of the bridge Sunday night.

No further details were immediately available.