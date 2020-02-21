Transient Charged With Assaulting Woman as She Slept in Malibu Apartment

An ex-con was charged Friday with assaulting a 20-year- old woman as she slept in her Malibu apartment.

Matthew Caleb Fairchild, 34, was set to be arraigned this afternoon in a Van Nuys courtroom on one felony count each of assault with intent to commit a felony during the commission of a first-degree burglary and first-degree residential burglary with a person present, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said Fairchild is a transient.

The victim is a student at nearby Pepperdine University.

The criminal complaint alleges that he has prior convictions in Los Angeles County for assault likely to produce great bodily injury in 2018 and receiving stolen property in 2019.

The crime occurred about 3:45 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 23900 block of Civic Center Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the suspect climbed a staircase, entered the unlocked apartment and awoke the woman during the alleged attack.

"The suspect then apologized and rapidly exited the residence, possibly under the influence of alcohol/drugs," according to the statement from the sheriff's department.

Security images of the suspect were subsequently released.

Fairchild was arrested about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 19100 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. He has remained behind bars since then on $1 million bail, according to jail records.

If convicted as charged, he faces a potential life prison sentence, according to the District Attorney's Office.