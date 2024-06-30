Triple digits already being felt in some SoCal areas; excessive heat watch later this week

Temperatures will rise across Southern California this week, reaching as high as 110 degrees in the high desert by next weekend, forecasters said.

An excessive heat watch will be in effect in large parts of Los Angeles County from Tuesday morning until at least late Friday, according to the National Weather Service. “

Hot temperatures will be on tap not only here in Southern California but much of the west, as matter-of-fact temperatures will be warm into the triple digits in some areas and well that’s why excessive heat alerts that have been posted will go into effect in some spots beginning late this morning in the Coachella Valley," said NBC4 meteorologist Stephanie Olmo.

Heat will return to SW CA this coming week, with a high risk of heat-related illnesses for sensitive populations. Also an increased threat of fast moving grassfires 🙴 a high rip current risk by Thu-Fri. Use caution in the heat, w/ any source of flame 🙴 near the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qz1Ddafrix — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 29, 2024

The high temperatures and low humidity will also create elevated to briefly critical fire danger. "Heat will return to SW CA this coming week, with a high risk of heat-related illnesses for sensitive populations,'' the NWS' Los Angeles office posted Saturday on X. “Also an increased threat of fast-moving grass fires & a high rip current risk by Thu-Fri. Use caution in the heat, with any source of flame & near the ocean!''

“The hottest days will be the Fourth of July weekend and the next couple of days will only get hotter,” Olmo said.

In the Antelope Valley, Lancaster will see a high of 101 on Sunday and stay in the triple digits all week, with a forecast of 110 degrees both Friday and next Saturday.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, Valencia will reach 99 Sunday, hit 100 degrees Wednesday and reach 93 on Friday, according to current forecasts.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys will see highs in the 90s all week, with Pasadena hitting 93 on Sunday and 95 next Friday and Saturday. Downtown Los Angeles will be in the 80s throughout the week but could reach 90 degrees next Saturday.

Inland Orange County will similarly be in the 80s, with Anaheim Hills reaching the 90s by Friday.

Gusty southwest to northwest winds are expected each afternoon over interior areas, upward of 35-45 mph over the Interstate 5 corridor as well as the Antelope Valley and nearby foothills. However, forecasters said wind advisories are currently unlikely.

Authorities reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. To find a location, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.