Tustin residents express safety concerns following hangar fire

Hot spots continue to smolder more than two weeks after the north hangar on a former military base caught fire in Tustin.

Those that live near the hangar said their families are sick and expressed frustration with city leaders at the city council meeting Tuesday.

“How do I take Joey and Jay back to my home that has asbestos in it? How do I do that? I don’t know the answer, and quite frankly I don’t know if you do,” Tustin mother of two Lana Clay-Monaghan asked the Tustin City Council, “The problem of the hangar being on fire is one, but the lack of trust is almost overshadowing where we’re at today.”

Several people who live in and around Tustin spoke out about that lack of trust at the first council meeting since the hangar caught fire.

“My wife would like to be here to speak to you guys, but unfortunately she’s sick, these chemicals are in our home,” one resident said.

The WWII wooden hangar caught fire on Nov. 7 and continued to burn, with dark smoke in the air and debris reaching more than 3 miles.

Two days after it caught fire, the EPA notified city officials that debris tested positive for asbestos and other dangerous chemicals. That’s when schools closed and the public was told to stay indoors or evacuate.

With recent windstorms, the incident management team increased air quality testing sites—from 4 to 30.

Their results show asbestos levels are now at a “good” level, but reached “moderate” levels as recent as this past weekend.

Residents expressed concern over the lack of planning for such a historic hangar, built with materials known to have asbestos, as well as the lack of an emergency evacuation.

“We figured we were in a situation that we would be warned, we would be told, we would’ve been evacuated,” one woman said about her elderly mother getting ill from cleaning up right after the hangar fire.

“I just wish you would give me an evac order so insurance will pay for me to relocate because that’s what I need right now,” another woman said.

NBCLA asked Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard for his response to these concerns.

“I understand the frustration that residents are having right now. What I can say is the EPA and AQMD have provided no data that supports an emergency evacuation order,” Mayor Lumbard said.

“What about when the rest of the hangar is demolished?” NBCLA Reporter Anastassia Olmos asked.

“At this point, that's speculation. We're going to take down the doors first in a sort of methodical surgical manner, try to lower them safely to avoid any debris and dust that would be impacting the surrounding communities,” Lumbard explained.

Lumbard has also expressed frustration with the EPA and AQMD for the initial delay in testing, stating that responsibility is not on the city.

NBCLA asked the EPA why it took so long. A spokesperson said in a statement:

“South Coast AQMD collected various samples from 11/7-11/13. Samples collected during the week were taken to the lab within 24 hours. The lab then reviewed and finalized that information within 24 hours. Typical lab turnaround can take 72 hours, however South Coast AQMD expedited lab review for this response. Samples taken on the weekend were slightly delayed due the volume of samples that needed to be analyzed.”

Lumbard also said that contractors now have approval to remove debris on private property, so residents should keep reporting on the city’s debris reporting portal.

As of this week, two members of congress are also asking the Southern Coast Air Quality Management Division for testing in cities outside of Tustin.