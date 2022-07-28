Two Arrested at LACMA During Abortion Rights Protest

A pair of vets from the group RiseUp4AbortionRights chained themselves to a lamppost installation at the Los

Angeles County Museum Of Art amid a sea of body bags, hangers and fake blood in an attempt to bring attention to the lives that will be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning Roe v. Wade.

The civil disobedience protest at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., in the Miracle Mile area, began around 1 p.m., according to the group. The protest has drawn police to the site and arrested the two women, according to the group.

'I am putting my body on the line here today as a call to action,'' Lavi Bourne said. "Because we cannot sit idly by as we robbed of our freedom, rights and futures. No business as usual when you take away our rights. We demand nationwide legal abortion now.''

Victoria Eggers, the other vet and organizer for the L.A. chapter of RiseUp4AbortionRights.org and Vets Rise For Roe said, "I enlisted to defend freedom, not to have mine stolen. Together, we can rise up for equality and

human rights.

"This is not a protest against LACMA, but a call to the arts community, and to all of society: Silence is compliance. Start taking action and rise up for abortion rights now.''

Luna Hernandez, an organizer with RiseUp4AbortionRights and the Revolution Club, said, "Forced motherhood is female enslavement. What happened here today is a call to action.''

RiseUp4AbortionRights.org says it is a national organization calling for mass, sustained, nonviolent protest to demand the federal government restore legal nationwide abortion.

The protest shut down traffic in both directions on Wilshire Boulevard from Spaulding to Fairfax avenues, Los Angeles police reported.