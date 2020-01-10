Hawthorne

Two Bodies Found in Hawthorne Hotel

By Staff Reports

Two bodies were found inside a room at the Candlewood Suites in Hawthorne on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

An investigation is underway after two bodies were found inside a hotel room in Hawthorne on Friday.

Hotel employees called authorities around 3 p.m. to report the discovery in the hotel in the 11400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, according to Hawthorne police.

NewsChopper4 Alpha was over the scene at the Candlewood Suites and captured a few police cruisers on the property.

Police said it’s unknown how the two people died and that this is currently a death investigation.

No identifying information about either person has been released.

