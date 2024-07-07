Long Beach

Two deputies injured in vehicle crash in Long Beach area

Four people were inside the suspect vehicle. It was not immediately clear if any of those four were injured.

By City News Service

Two deputies were rushed to a hospital after their vehicle crashed at the tail end of a chase in the Compton-Long Beach area this morning, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. to Atlantic Avenue, north of the 91 Freeway, according to Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One deputy was able to pull himself from the wreckage and the other had to be extricated by firefighters, Heflin said.

Four people were inside the suspect vehicle. It was not immediately clear if any of those four were injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The deputies were listed in stable condition at a hospital, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton station.

The chase stemmed from an illegal street takeover just before 4 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Compton Boulevard in Compton, where a vehicle allegedly struck a sheriff's patrol vehicle, triggering the chase, the watch commander said.

At least one suspect was taken into custody, he said. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us