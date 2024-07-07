Two deputies injured in vehicle crash in Long Beach area

Two deputies were rushed to a hospital after their vehicle crashed at the tail end of a chase in the Compton-Long Beach area this morning, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 4:17 a.m. to Atlantic Avenue, north of the 91 Freeway, according to Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department.

One deputy was able to pull himself from the wreckage and the other had to be extricated by firefighters, Heflin said.

Four people were inside the suspect vehicle. It was not immediately clear if any of those four were injured.

The deputies were listed in stable condition at a hospital, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton station.

The chase stemmed from an illegal street takeover just before 4 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Compton Boulevard in Compton, where a vehicle allegedly struck a sheriff's patrol vehicle, triggering the chase, the watch commander said.

At least one suspect was taken into custody, he said. No further information was immediately available.