Two Glendale Store Clerks Arrested For Allegedly Selling Tobacco to Minors

An anonymous tip from a "concerned citizen" triggered an investigation that resulted in the arrests of two smoke shop clerks on suspicion of selling tobacco and vaping products to minors, Glendale police reported Monday.

Kylee Chaidez, 19, of Glendale, and Krikor Kozian, 23, of Tujunga, were arrested on suspicion of furnishing the products to underage customers during investigations that began on Sept. 11 and Dec. 11 into smoke shops in the 1200 block of East Colorado Street and the 2600 block of Honolulu Avenue, respectively, police reported.

Investigators believe the two smoke shops are responsible for a majority of the vaping and tobacco products that have recently been sold to minors in the Glendale High School and Crescenta Valley High School areas, respectively, according to Glendale police Sgt. Dan Suttles.

Studies have shown that nicotine affects the developing brain in teens and young adults, and is known to be addictive. Nicotine and tobacco products can cause severe lung disease, and vaping illnesses have been reported in every U.S. state, resulting in more than four dozen deaths.