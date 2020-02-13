Newport Beach

Two Injured After Suburban Crashes into UC Irvine Transportation Van

The intersection was closed, but opened back up at 1 a.m. Thursday.

By Briana Trujillo

Two people were injured after a UC Irvine student transportation van was hit by a suburban in Newport Beach Wednesday night. 

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Bristol Street. A preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the suburban may have run a red light, but that detail still needs to be confirmed, according to Newport Beach police. 

There were four people, including a female professor from the university, in the van at the time of the crash. Two passengers and the driver were treated at the scene, but one student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. 

The driver of the suburban was also transported with minor injuries. 

The driver of the suburban was not arrested.

