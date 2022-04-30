Two People Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in La Mirada

Two people, believed to be a father and his adult daughter, were killed in a single-vehicle crash in La Mirada early Saturday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

According to preliminary information from LASD, the gray Chrysler was traveling east on Rosecrans Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant and utility pole at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:50 a.m. where both occupants were declared dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims were not immediately known pending official family notifications.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not clear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station Traffic Detail at (562) 863-8711.