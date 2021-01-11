LA County

Two Long Time LAUSD Teachers Die After Contracting COVID-19

Erica Brown Atkinson and Nicholas Glover had been working remotely, conducting online classes, so that no students were exposed.

By Angie Crouch

NBC Universal, Inc.

The LA unified school community is mourning the loss of two long time teachers who died after contracting COVID-19.

Erica Brown Atkinson and Nicholas Glover had been working remotely, conducting online classes, so that no students were exposed.

COVID-19 Deaths 54 mins ago

Mother of 6 Gives Birth, Then Dies From COVID-19 Complications 3 Days Later

the time is now 3 hours ago

Florist Starts ‘Flowers for Black Men' After George Floyd's Death, Sharing Random Kindness

Atkinson, 50, was a 5th grade teacher at Barrett Elementary School in South LA.

She died on December 29th after battling COVID-19 for nearly 2 months.   

She leaves behind a husband and an adult daughter, along with hundreds of students who she taught over the past 16 years.

“She’s just the most caring person. You could tell this wasn’t just a job for her, this was her calling,” her niece, Dionna Henry said.

Henry says her aunt grew up in Compton, and turned down opportunities to teach elsewhere because she was dedicated to helping inner city kids.

“It wasn’t just about teaching the basic subjects. It was more of teaching life skills and walking with confidence in this world. That’s what’s needed,” Henry added.

The holiday surge may be leveling off, but it's too soon to be sure. Patrick Healy reported on NBC4 News on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Glover, 53, died Friday after battling COVID-19 for weeks. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

He taught for 17 years at Carpenter Charter School in Studio City, teaching first and 4th grades.

His colleagues elected him to serve as a staff leader on the school’s governance counsel, which sets policies for the campus.

“He was the person, our glue, in terms of keeping everybody together,” Principal Joe Martinez said.

When virtual classes resume on Tuesday at the two schools, counselors will join online to help students cope with their grief.

“We want to give our students a chance to share how they’re feeling and let them know it’s okay to be sad, it’s okay to cry -- to remember,” Martinez said.

The teachers union’s facebook page is filled with loving memories for both teachers and GoFundMe pages have been set up to help their families.

This article tagged under:

LA CountyCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicLAUSDCOVID-19 Deaths
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us